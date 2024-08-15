BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Did Neboth’s Convictions Cost Him His Life?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 8 months ago

In this episode, the speaker delves into an account from 1 Kings 21, focusing on Naboth's steadfast refusal to give up his ancestral vineyard to King Ahab despite the king's covetous demands. The discussion highlights the importance of adhering to God's commandments, using examples from both the Old and New Testaments. The speaker emphasizes the broader message of maintaining righteousness and refusing to compromise one's faith, even when faced with severe consequences. The episode concludes with a prayer for strength and perseverance in following God's will.


🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


00:00 Introduction and Theme of Covetousness

01:04 The Story of Naboth's Vineyard

02:04 Naboth's Refusal and Biblical Justification

04:51 Lessons from Naboth's Stand

07:50 Jezebel's Sinful Plot

08:53 Conclusion and Encouragement

09:53 Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts

Keywords
murderenvyjezebelnabothcovetous
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy