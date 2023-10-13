Create New Account
🇺🇲🇮🇱🇵🇸 Another cargo plane of the American military has arrived in Israel, carrying weapons for the Israeli army
channel image
The Prisoner
8799 Subscribers
Shop now
270 views
Published Yesterday

🇺🇲🇮🇱🇵🇸 Another “plane” of the American military air carrier has arrived in Israel. On board are weapons for the Israeli armySource @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
weaponsshipmentusa to israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket