BrightLearn - Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic by Ilan Pappe
235 views • 2 months ago

For over a century, the Zionist movement has profoundly influenced global politics and diplomacy, as detailed in Ilan Pappe's book "Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic." The book traces the movement's beginnings in Europe, its transplantation to America and its successes in forcing governments to support the creation of the State of Israel in the region of Palestine. The book then highlights the influence of Israeli lobbying organizations in America and Europe, and the growing scrutiny the Zionist movement faces, particularly from younger generations critical of Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

politicszionismhighlightsglobal politicstransplantation
