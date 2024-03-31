Predictive Programming: What are they planning next? April 8th, EMP, Cyber Attack, Black Swan, Civil War?!
400 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Predictive Programming: What are they planning next? April 8th, EMP, Cyber Attack, Black Swan, Civil War?!
Keywords
barack obamacivil warobamacyber attackempmichelle obamaterroristscatherine herridgepredictive programmingbaltimoreohiomoscowsolar eclipseeclipsetenetblack swan eventeast palestinewhite noiseohio chernobylleave the world behindapril 8thbaltimore bridge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos