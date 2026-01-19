© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When asked how taking Greenland would differ from “Russia taking Crimea,” Scott Bessent replied: “The Europeans will understand.”
Adding:
The EU is preparing tariffs worth €93 billion and possible restrictions on US companies' access to the EU market in response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland.
These measures are intended to exert pressure ahead of negotiations with the US president at the World Economic Forum in Davos.