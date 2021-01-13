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The Kraken Is About To Be Released, Down She Goes, Game Over - BitCoin Ben
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1200 views • January 13, 2021
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Today’s Guest: Bitcoin Ben
Website: Bitcoin Ben
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Ben discusses how Trump has been prepared for this moment. Ben goes back in history to explain how all of this came to be. There are more people that are patriots than we believe, the census, MSM, SM created a fake world and now the people can see the truth. Trump is waiting for the [DS] to complete the crime, once it is completed it is game over. The Kraken will be released.
Posted on January 13, 2021
Off A Full 4-WEEK SUPPLY
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
Today’s Guest: Bitcoin Ben
Website: Bitcoin Ben
Patreon
http://patreon.com/bitcoinben
http://bitcoinben.io
Ben discusses how Trump has been prepared for this moment. Ben goes back in history to explain how all of this came to be. There are more people that are patriots than we believe, the census, MSM, SM created a fake world and now the people can see the truth. Trump is waiting for the [DS] to complete the crime, once it is completed it is game over. The Kraken will be released.
Posted on January 13, 2021
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