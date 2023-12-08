12-08-2023 Accountability Part 23 Woman's Path Part 11

Judges 11:34 And Yiphtaḥ came to his house at Mitspah, and saw his daughter coming out to meet him with timbrels and dancing. Now except for her he had neither son nor daughter. 35 And it came to be, when he saw her, that he tore his garments, and said, “Oh my daughter! You have brought me very low, and you are among those who trouble me! And I, I have given my word to יהוה , and I am unable to turn back.” 36 And she said to him, “My father, if you have given your word to יהוה , do to me according to what has gone out of your mouth, because יהוה has taken vengeance for you upon your enemies, the children of Ammon.” 37 And she said to her father, “Let this be done for me: let me alone for two new months, and let me go and wander on the mountains and bewail my maidenhood, my friends and I.”

