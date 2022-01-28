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Ted Talk Transhumanism Futurists are really just sleazy used car salesmen for the Beast System
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11 views • January 28, 2022
Skull Video | Ted Talk Transhumanism
Futurists are really just sleazy used car salesmen for the Beast System.
Please sub to my YouTube and watch from there! (I just share here as an archive in case YouTube takes the vid down)
🚨 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 🚨
https://youtu.be/RQthndauh_8
January 28th, 2021
Futurists are really just sleazy used car salesmen for the Beast System.
Please sub to my YouTube and watch from there! (I just share here as an archive in case YouTube takes the vid down)
🚨 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻 🚨
https://youtu.be/RQthndauh_8
January 28th, 2021
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