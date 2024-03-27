Bannons War Room | Lara Logan On The Francis Scott Key Bridge: "It Is A Financial And Economic Attack". Investigative Journalist Lara Logan wonders why government officials were so quick to dismiss terrorism as causing the bridge collapse in Baltimore.
"I am talking to people who are on the inside, some who are on active duty, some who are retired, [and this includes] everyone, from critical infrastructure at the Department of Homeland Security to the intelligence agencies," Logan told Steve Bannon.
"They know this is a cyber-attack on a critical infrastructure corridor for the United States." This Eastern Seaboard corridor, Logan said, is literally what connects the north to the south.
