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In Ukraine, Transgender Women must Fight Because they are Men
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193 views • March 31, 2022
Talk about how do as you wilt until it is an opportunity to kill you and take your soul. Don't be fooled, when China invades the USA, if your in this lifestyle major prosecution will follow.
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In Ukraine, Transgender Women must Fight Because they are Men
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
In Ukraine, Transgender Women must Fight Because they are Men
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