Ten minutes before the attack, the shooter, Cole Allen, sent out a manifesto in which he called Trump a 'pedophile & rapist' - New York Post - 60 Minutes, clip

"I'm not a pedophile!"

Trump on the shooters manifesto:

"I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody..."

Norah O'Donnell: "Oh... you think he was referring to you?"

Damn... cooked!

Ten minutes before the attack, the shooter, Cole Allen, sent out a manifesto in which he called Trump a "pedophile and ra*ist," according to the New York Post.

He sent a letter of more than 1,000 words to his relatives shortly before the attack. In the text, Allen stated that he considered it his "duty" to attack members of the administration.

"I no longer intend to let a pedophile, ra*ist, and traitor sully my hands with his crimes," the manifesto stated.

He also described the "rules of engagement," dividing people into "targets" and "non-targets," and claimed that he aimed to minimize casualties, although he admitted that he would do whatever it took to achieve his goals.

In addition, Allen criticized the security of the event, stating that he was able to bring in weapons with almost no interference.

In response, Trump criticized the 60 Minutes program, where a fragment of the manifesto was read. He stated that he had expected such a question and called the journalists "terrible people."

"I'm not a ra*ist. I haven't ra*ed anyone," Trump said.

When the host asked if he thought the manifesto was about him, Trump replied, "I'm not a pedophile. You're reading this nonsense from a sick person."

He also added that he had been "completely exonerated" and told the journalist, "You should be ashamed of yourself... You're a disgrace."

Adding, more: The shooter, Cole Allen, who attempted to attack White House officials, raised money for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and criticized Vance for refusing to support Ukraine.

This was reported by the New York Post.

The publication found dozens of posts with harsh criticism of the Trump administration - and his rhetoric intensified as support for Ukraine decreased.

In one of the messages, Allen called Vice President JD Vance a "piece of shit" for statements that the US had effectively abandoned Ukraine without help.

He also independently organized fundraisers for Ukrainian brigades.

More Trump:

❗️ — Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Monday with senior national security and foreign policy officials to discuss Iran, including the ongoing stalemate in negotiations and potential next steps in the conflict, according to Axios, citing three U.S. officials.



