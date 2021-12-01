PETA Launches Human Leather ‘SHOP’ — WATCH

Animal rights group PETA is making waves with the introduction of “Urban Outraged,” a satirical online ‘store’ selling clothing and accessories made from human skin.

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“Human skin is ‘in,” PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), wrote in its press release about the store. To protest clothing and materials made from animals, the group flipped the situation and instead presented images of hypothetical jackets and handbags derived from humans.



The items listed on the website are of course not for sale, but clicking on the site’s purchase button will take a user to even more displays of cruelty, showing slaughtered sheep and cows in gruesome fashion and asking, “Why aren’t you horrified by what’s already in your closet?