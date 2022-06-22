False Christs Are EVERYWHERE

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In various countries around the world, there are individuals claiming to be Jesus Christ reincarnated. The majority of churchgoers today know not to be sucked in by these false christs, but what about all the other thousands of false christs? That's right... these fake Jesuses are not the only ones falsely representing God here on Earth, and the majority of professing Christians today have been deceived into obeying these false Christs in preference to THE Christ.
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