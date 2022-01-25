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DoD has been caught covering up MASSIVE numbers of adverse events among service members who were forced to take the experimental jab.
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441 views • January 25, 2022
Attorney Lee Dunas informed Sen Ron Johnson facts that the DoD has been caught covering up MASSIVE numbers of adverse events among service members who were forced to take the experimental jab.
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