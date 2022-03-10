X22 REPORT - [FF] Alert, [DS] Bio Labs Revealed In Ukraine, Leverage > Panic, Old Guard Destruction

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[FF] Alert, [DS] Bio Labs Revealed In Ukraine, Leverage > Panic, Old Guard Destruction
The [DS] is panicking, the leverage belongs to Trump and the patriots. Patriots have been meeting with foreign leaders and not one corrupt politician is talking about the logan act. The [DS] can't get into the war so they are forcing other countries, but they are not going along with the [DS] plan. The [DS] is desperate for a World War. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard, Bio labs are revealed and the narrative is building, the [DS] will resort to a [FF], patriots know the playbook.
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