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Michael Savage - Covid Nonsense Report
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45 views • September 09, 2020
The CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 8.000 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses. Based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 8,000 American deaths due entirely to the China coronavirus?
#michaelsavage #savagenation #covid #covid19 #cdc #cdcreport #fauci #birx #chinavirus #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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#michaelsavage #savagenation #covid #covid19 #cdc #cdcreport #fauci #birx #chinavirus #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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