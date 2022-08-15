Doctors and the medical establishment are aligned with murderous operations





Without the doctors and medical institutions this genocide would never have taken place





Some Doctors could not take part in this genocide and are finally more beginning to stand up





Nuremberg Trials;

When they talked about injecting 6 month olds the members of the FDA, CDC, NIH and doctors began to talk, they started to leave, take early retirement.

They wanted no part in this





Perhaps they thought there would be Nuremberg trials, where doctors would be held accountable?

Vera Sharav





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1ee817-tea-time-episode-45-is-this-genocide-with-vera-sharav-scott-schara.html)





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





freedom, children, liberty, treason, trust, god, courage, vaccine, abortion, choice, music, peace, sovereignty, eugenics, nano, body, smart, protect, targeting, dust, vocal, www, plandemic, graphene