We Are The Carbon They Want To Zero Out
* Depopulation — that’s what “Carbon Reduction” and “Carbon Zero” is really about.
* The World Economic Forum (i.e. sociopathic ‘elites’) are pushing their climate change agenda.
* The media are following suit, but they don’t tell the whole story.
* There are a lot of questions a studious person should ask about the climate.
* It can be dangerous to prioritize sustainability and climate alarmism.
• WATCH: Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Dr. Willie Soon
The full segment is linked below.
Redacted News | The WEF’s Climate Scam Just Got Exposed With Facts (18 January 2024)
