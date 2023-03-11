Άλλα κόλπα... "Η Γη Είναι Επίπεδη" ...

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Μπενίσης είναι πολλά χρόνια ερευνητής στο ζήτημα της επίπεδης Γης. Μια συζήτηση εφ' όλης της ύλης στο πως γίνεται να έχουν κάνει τον άνθρωπο να πιστεύει ότι η Γη είναι σφαιρική και κινείται μέσα στο διάστημα.
