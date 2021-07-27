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140 Double Jabbed hospitalised with Adverse Reactions (Not Covid)
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270 views • July 27, 2021
140 people hospitalised with Covid/Flu who received 2 of the Experimental injections, and 1 person who received 1 injection.
Its not rocket science. Why are these 141 hospitalised? They have been vaccinated !
It begs the question, if 141 vaccine recipients have been hospitalised how many more have died?
Its not rocket science. Why are these 141 hospitalised? They have been vaccinated !
It begs the question, if 141 vaccine recipients have been hospitalised how many more have died?
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