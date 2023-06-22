Create New Account
JUDE 1:7 ~ LGBTQ ~ FOREVER SETTLED
The Final Witness
Jude 1:7 Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire. THESE PERVERTED LGBTQ PEOPLE HAVE THEIR DAMNATION SEALED !!! " THUS Saith The Lord of Host's " By The Word of the Lord !!

 SCRIPTURES CANNOT Be Changed, EVER !!!

