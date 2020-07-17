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Maxine Waters Is In Deep Trouble
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86 views • July 17, 2020
California Candidate Joe Collins joins Owen on the War Room, alongside with Chris Neiweem. Joe Collings describes his community work and why Maxine Waters should be worried. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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