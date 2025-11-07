Arctic Eggs музыка

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Музыка из научно-фантастической кулинарной игры, в которой вы берете на себя роль торговца птицей, застрявшего в Антарктиде и жаждущего добычи.
[00:00] Метель
[2:12] На крыше
[5:04] Летающая сковорода
[8:44] Миссия
[11:57] Заблудший
[12:53] Те, кто были до нас
[14:00] Фламинго Саммит
[16:30] Тюрьма 33
[20:11] Север 2120
[23:15] Танец дельфинов
[25:23] Кафе Моусон
[28:05] Я узнаю
[30:08] Погоня за курицей
[32:53] Подбрюшье
[35:19] Звериный завтрак
[36:32] Святой Шести Животов
Всего 16 саундтреков
Игра в Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2763670/Arctic_Eggs/
Музыкальная игра Steam https://store.steampowered.com/app/2954800/Arctic_Eggs_Soundtrack/
Подпишись и посмотри ролики:
ВКонтакте: https://vk.com/public216006534
Телеграмма: https://t.me/+wjYZDxoB-bZjODE6
Дискорд: https://discord.gg/Rh3FX9XG
BiP: https://channels.bip.ai/join/gamepointer
#ArcticEggs #gamepointer #ArcticEggsOST
[00:00] Blizzard
[2:12] On The Rooftop
[5:04] Flying Pan
[8:44] Mission
[11:57] Astray
[12:53] Those Who Were Before Us
[14:00] Flamingo Summit
[16:30] Prison 33
[20:11] North 2120
[23:15] Dolphin Dance
[25:23] Cafe Mawson
[28:05] I'll Find Out
[30:08] Chicken Chase
[32:53] The Underbelly
[35:19] Bestial Breakfast
[36:32] Saint of Six Stomachs