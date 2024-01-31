Re-stream Amanda Grace Eagle Pass Horse Racing Contender, Constitution Winner Verses Slavery
Urgent Prophetic Connections: Eagle Pass and the Return of American Pharoah
Join Amanda as she reveals a prophetic connect the dots between the state of the nation and names of Kentucky Derby Horses from years past to now. See how American Pharoah plays a role in all this and its relevance to Eagle Pass, TX. You don’t want to miss this revelation! Tune in Jan. 30 at 5pm ET.
Joseph Orville Shelby Confederate who refuse to Surrender to the Union Army.
Abraham Lincoln President
Who was General Shelby of the Confederate Army?
Joseph Orville Shelby was a Confederate major general from Missouri who is recognized as perhaps the most accomplished Confederate cavalryman in the Trans-Mississippi Theater. He was involved in most of the Civil War campaigns that took place in Arkansas. Stuck the Confederate Flag in the middle Rio Grande.
The Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2024/01/30/eagle-pass-texas-standoff-border-biden/
Article from 2007 Where a park was dedicated to this slave owner from Lexington KY.
General Joseph Orville (JO) Shelby - Waverly, Mo. - U.S. Civil War General Statues on Waymarking.comhttps://www.waymarking.com/waymarks/WMKZCQ_General_Joseph_Orville_JO_Shelby_Waverly_Mo
