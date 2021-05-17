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MAN HAD TO HAVE 6FT OF INTESTINE REMOVED DUE TO BLOOD CLOT AFTER THE JAB.
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101 views • May 17, 2021
He says if your not feeling well after the jab to get to the hospital...how about just don't take the shit shot? But remember it is safe and effective!
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