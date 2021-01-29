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Pathogenic priming & Covid vaccines -Dr. James Weiler PhD
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122 views • January 29, 2021
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler is a world-renowned biomedical research scientist, and is the author of 58 peer-reviewed publications.
Dr. Weiler has written and published three books, one on the Ebola virus, another on Cures vs Profits, and a third on “The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism.”
His arguments are both compelling and intelligent. Give a listen and share if you agree!
Dr. Weiler has written and published three books, one on the Ebola virus, another on Cures vs Profits, and a third on “The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism.”
His arguments are both compelling and intelligent. Give a listen and share if you agree!
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