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In the Public Eye Series - Will Julian Assange Get Out of Jail?
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0 view • July 07, 2021
Lots to talk about today. We will look at the daily chart for July 7, 2021. We will discuss the politics of the day and then dive into Julian Assange's Natal and Transit chart to determine if he is likely to break free of prison anytime soon.
Visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services for computerized charts and one on one astrological consultations.
www.seacoastastrological,com
Our eamil: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Twith, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Gab, Twitter, Brighteon, Youtube, Theta.Tv.
#astrology #horoscope #julianassange
Visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services for computerized charts and one on one astrological consultations.
www.seacoastastrological,com
Our eamil: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Twith, Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Gab, Twitter, Brighteon, Youtube, Theta.Tv.
#astrology #horoscope #julianassange
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