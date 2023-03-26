The TSUNAMI of DEATHS IS HERE - The ELITE's PLAN FOR HUMANITY

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - This will be the year when the deaths of friends
and family members become very obvious to everyone. The days of saying
"I don't know anyone who has died from these shots" is over. Get ready
for the PSUNAMI of DEATHS.
The ELITE's PLAN for Humanity are read out loud to you.
Further Info:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/11/the-secret-covenant.html
Mirrored - wil paranormal
