Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NIGER - Russian Channels Claim - Russian Cargo Planes Spotted Landing in the capital of Niger, Niamey - Wagner?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
Published a day ago

Russian Channels claim Russian Cargo planes was spotted landing in the capital of Niger, Niamey.

It happens just hours after Wagner PMC had struck a deal with and sent "advisors" to Niger at request of the New Nigerien Military Junta, amidst fears that a Nigerian-led Coalition may invade the country after tomorrow, August 6

Wagner Source: The decision has been made to deploy combat troops of the Wagner PMC in and around the capital of Niger, in light of the current security situation and foreign threats

⚡️⚡️By the way, today, August 5, according to Prigozhin's promises, (video) PMCs Wagner was supposed to return to the front.⚡️⚡️

It was not specified which front to return to. So I suggest everyone to warm up just in case...


