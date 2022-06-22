Podcast 1, Introduction. (The Left Hand Path)

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The first podcast in this series of ‘The Left Hand Path’. Here we recap on what we have already established from previous books and podcasts, in order to clearly understand what will be revealed in future episodes. Taken from the book ‘The Left Hand Path’ by B R Taylor, 2019. Intro music : The New Order by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. Interlude music 1 : Cantus Firmus Monks by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube audio library. Interlude music 2 : Venus the bringer of peace by Gustav Holst played by USAF Heritage of America band, taken from Youtube audio library. Interlude music 3 : Till death part us by Aakash Gandhi, taken from Youtube audio library. End music : Sarabande by Handel played by Joel Cummins taken from Youtube audio library. Book link : www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 Website : www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com