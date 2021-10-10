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HURRICANE PAMELA
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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1230 views • October 10, 2021
The Hurricane Season is not over as Invest 91E (now Tropical Depression 16E) is a potentially significant hurricane threat to #Mexico in a few days. Hurricane Pamela is forecasted to make landfall in the state of Sinaloa which includes popular resort towns like Mazatlan. #HurricanePamela #Sinaloa #Hurricane #Mazatlan #Pamela #16E #HuricanPamela #91E

MIKE MORALES AGWN
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