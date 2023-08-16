Are You Ready To Take The Red Pill?

Create New Account
Sons of Liberty
Published 16 hours ago

This past weekend, I attended the Red Pill Expo put on by renowned author G. Edward Griffin. In this episode, I'll share a few interviews I did with some of the people I met covering topics of health, taxes, the United Nations and a recent lawsuit that could be the domino that topples the entire medical murder industry.

alex newmanincome taxesmedical murderg edward griffinred pill expokate shemiraniscott scharapeymon mettaheleh

