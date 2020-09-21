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Dr. Carrie Madej - Trafalgar Square London Manifestation Speech 09-19-2020
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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37 views • September 21, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej - Trafalgar Square London Manifestation Speech 09-19-2020

A great speech about the reasons why we must fight for the freedom, united we are powerful

Clarification to Youtube: This video does not encourage violence or ingesting a substance "harmful" as "beneficial to health". Only shows analyzes and studies from different doctors.

Art.19 Human Rights: Every individual has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; This right includes the right not to be disturbed because of their opinions, to investigate and receive information and opinions, and to disseminate them, without limitation of borders, by any means of expression.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy