Seattle's $465,000 Toilet Experiment Is Already Going Wrong

Seattle has launched a new $465,000 pilot program featuring four solar-powered "smart toilets" in Pioneer Square and SoDo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. City officials say the restrooms will improve access for residents and visitors while reducing misuse through QR-code access, smartphone entry, and time limits.

But critics are asking a simple question: Haven't we seen this before?

In this episode, we examine Seattle's previous $5 million public toilet experiment, which ended in vandalism, drug activity, and the city eventually selling the units on eBay for just $12,549. We also look at the new Throne Labs contract, concerns about taxpayer spending, accessibility issues, vandalism reports, and whether public-private partnerships could offer a better solution.

Is this a smart investment in public infrastructure, or another expensive government experiment destined to repeat history?





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