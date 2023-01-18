Create New Account
Here’s How This Company Plans To Strengthen Communities Through Agriculture
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

Here’s why this company wants to help farmers and homesteaders:

In this video, Jonathan Dysinger, the owner and CEO of Farmers Friend, discusses who his company’s target audience is and what he aims to accomplish in the near future! 👇

Jonathan claims that while his company’s current focus is on helping market farmers, he also hopes to reach out to homesteaders to help create a MORE sustainable food economy in communities. 💯

