Mike in the Night E390 - FDA Endorsees Murderous Vaccine Atrocities Against Children, Biden Selection is working Nicely to Destroy America , Amerifornia

*****ORGINALLY AIRED ON OCT 27th , 2021, ***
FDA endorses murderous vaccine ATROCITIES against children … Emergency Rooms across America being filled with post-vaccine patients suffering serious illness
10/27/2021 // Mike Adams NATURAL NEWS
In a 17-0 decision, an FDA committee has codified medical atrocities against innocent children across America by voting to approve "emergency use" of covid vaccines in children aged 5 - 11.
Importantly, there is no medical need for children aged 5 - 11 to take covid vaccines at all, given that their mortality rate from covid infections is nearly zero.
Because of the near-zero mortality rate, there is no "benefit" that can be offered by the vaccines. Only risks. And these vaccines are incredibly risky, having already killed an estimated 250,000 Americans so far (and counting). Source: Dr. Zev Zelenko.
This means the FDA panel members, by approving this deadly vaccines for children, are carrying out medical genocide against innocent children on a scale never even imagined by
Find more details in today's Situation Update podcast here:
Brighteon.com/0b12e476-5181-40f9-b43d-47b92e766296
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.