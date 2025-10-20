BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This is about Hacking – Choose a Hat Color
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
44 views • 23 hours ago

We trace the real history of hacking from the first phone “phreaks” of the 1960s to the modern digital control grid. Early systems like Bell Telephone, ARPANET, and home computing were infiltrated, monetized, and steered toward total surveillance. Blue-box whistles, BBS boards, antivirus rackets and AI. Every “innovation” in computing carried hidden intent. Who really benefits when the entire world runs on code?


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW - EPISODE 553 - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/553-this-is-about-hacking-choose-a-hat-color/


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:

https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren


MORE LINKS:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777


#Hacking #CyberSecurity #Phreaking #ComputerHistory #Surveillance #Internet #AI #DigitalControl #Microsoft #Apple #BillGates #CapnCrunch #ARPA #Telecom #Technology #MindControl #DataPrivacy #FreedomOfInformation

mind controlprivacytechnologysurveillanceapplemicrosofttelecombill gatescyber securityhackingarpafreedom of informationdigital controldata privacycomputer historyphreakinginternet aicapn crunch
