This is about Hacking – Choose a Hat Color

We trace the real history of hacking from the first phone “phreaks” of the 1960s to the modern digital control grid. Early systems like Bell Telephone, ARPANET, and home computing were infiltrated, monetized, and steered toward total surveillance. Blue-box whistles, BBS boards, antivirus rackets and AI. Every “innovation” in computing carried hidden intent. Who really benefits when the entire world runs on code?
