JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240310 - The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew
JD Farag


March 10, 2024


Prophecy Update 2024-03-10

The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew


Pastor JD explains how the key ingredients are now being brewed in the prophetic pot, using a recipe for disaster with the Satanic stew of destruction and death.


Transcript and Links available at source site.


source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkejVrMzdkP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
cdcdeathvaccineprophecyunpropheticsatanichawaiiunited nationsdestructionmauidisasterprophecy updatejd faraglahainastewcdc directorbrewbut godmandy cohencommon agendahow not to praykey proposalssecretary general report

