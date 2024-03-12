JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240310 - The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew

JD Farag
March 10, 2024
Prophecy Update 2024-03-10
The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew
Pastor JD explains how the key ingredients are now being brewed in the prophetic pot, using a recipe for disaster with the Satanic stew of destruction and death.
Transcript and Links available at source site.
source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytkejVrMzdkP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
