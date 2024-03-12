JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240310 - The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew

JD Farag





March 10, 2024





Prophecy Update 2024-03-10

The Prophetic Brew in the Satanic Stew





Pastor JD explains how the key ingredients are now being brewed in the prophetic pot, using a recipe for disaster with the Satanic stew of destruction and death.





