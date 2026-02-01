BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Matt Le Tissier: From Football To Political Dissent
Matt Le Tissier: From Football To Political Dissent | Wide Awake Media Podcast #9

The ninth episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features English football legend turned outspoken social commentator Matt Le Tissier, in an unfiltered discussion spanning Covid, football, politics, censorship, and the accelerating erosion of democratic freedoms.

Le Tissier reflects on how the Covid era laid bare the architecture of mass compliance, as governments weaponised emergency narratives and social pressure to manufacture unquestioning obedience—sidelining evidence, debate, and informed consent in the process.

Beyond sport, Le Tissier argues that British politics has collapsed into a uniparty system, where elections change faces but not outcomes. He outlines how freedom of speech has eroded, why self-censorship is now widespread, and how technocratic global institutions increasingly dictate national policy—as power shifts away from voters towards unelected forces operating behind closed doors.

00:00 – Introduction to Matt Le Tissier
02:46 – What Covid Did to the Sporting World
04:06 – Speaking Out During Covid and the Cost of Dissent
06:11 – Vaccine Pressure, Contracts, and Player Health
08:56 – Were Footballers Used to Promote the Jab?
10:27 – Sport, Politics, and Narrative Enforcement
14:27 – The State of British Politics Today
16:14 – Free Speech, Censorship, and the Road to Tyranny
18:03 – Fear, Self-Censorship, and Public Compliance
19:21 – Davos and Global Agendas
21:44 – Artificial Intelligence and Narrative Control
25:33 – Reform UK, Farage, and Controlled Opposition
29:42 – Direct Democracy as a Potential Solution
34:14 – The Benefits of Fasting
39:58 – CBD, Sleep and Recovery
44:38 – Closing Thoughts

Source @Real Wide Awake Media 

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

