Matt Le Tissier: From Football To Political Dissent | Wide Awake Media Podcast #9



The ninth episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features English football legend turned outspoken social commentator Matt Le Tissier, in an unfiltered discussion spanning Covid, football, politics, censorship, and the accelerating erosion of democratic freedoms.



Le Tissier reflects on how the Covid era laid bare the architecture of mass compliance, as governments weaponised emergency narratives and social pressure to manufacture unquestioning obedience—sidelining evidence, debate, and informed consent in the process.



Beyond sport, Le Tissier argues that British politics has collapsed into a uniparty system, where elections change faces but not outcomes. He outlines how freedom of speech has eroded, why self-censorship is now widespread, and how technocratic global institutions increasingly dictate national policy—as power shifts away from voters towards unelected forces operating behind closed doors.



00:00 – Introduction to Matt Le Tissier

02:46 – What Covid Did to the Sporting World

04:06 – Speaking Out During Covid and the Cost of Dissent

06:11 – Vaccine Pressure, Contracts, and Player Health

08:56 – Were Footballers Used to Promote the Jab?

10:27 – Sport, Politics, and Narrative Enforcement

14:27 – The State of British Politics Today

16:14 – Free Speech, Censorship, and the Road to Tyranny

18:03 – Fear, Self-Censorship, and Public Compliance

19:21 – Davos and Global Agendas

21:44 – Artificial Intelligence and Narrative Control

25:33 – Reform UK, Farage, and Controlled Opposition

29:42 – Direct Democracy as a Potential Solution

34:14 – The Benefits of Fasting

39:58 – CBD, Sleep and Recovery

44:38 – Closing Thoughts



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!