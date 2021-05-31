Massive MAGA MEMORIAL DAY BOAT PARADE, Jupiter Florida

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Hundreds of boats were out on the water Monday decorated with American flags and Trump 2024 flags.
President Trump thanked his supporters in a statement on Monday:
“Wow! I hear they have thousands and thousands of boats parading in Jupiter, despite the fact that they tried to cancel us,” Trump wrote. “Everyone is having an incredible time. On this day, we especially appreciate everyone who served and fought for our great Country. I love you all!”