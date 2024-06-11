Katie Fanning Tells the Truth About the Islamic Conquest of Britain and All Countries Muslims Invade

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Related Videos ⬇️

1. Katie Fanning: No Success Without Locals @bubbakatevsthestate9290

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lC6FLBSIebA

2. This Woman Says It As It Is… ‘Islamic extremism has taken over the UK

https://t.me/BritainFirst/33989

3. 🇬🇧 London, England — Violent Mob of Muslims Led by Mohammed Hijab Were Walking the Streets and Screaming About Hunting Jews and Spilling Jewish Blood — and the UK Police, Who Have Been Known to Arrest People for “Hate Crimes” For Opinions Alone, Did Nothing

https://t.me/APFGAC/29377

4. Straight from the Horse's Mouth: “We exploit Democracy in order to come to power”. - https://t.me/APFGAC/28071

5. Thousands of Brits March Behind Tommy Robinson to Parliament Square in London Against Establishment Tyranny & the Islamization of Britain

https://t.me/APFGAC/29049

Related Articles ⬇️

1. The Muslim Conquest of Britain is Almost Complete

https://gellerreport.com/2024/06/the-conquest-of-britain-is-almost-complete.html

2. A World-Historical Transformation Is Taking Place in Britain, Yet Few Have Noticed

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2024/06/a-world-historical-transformation-is-taking-place-in-britain-yet-few-have-noticed

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-gear

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️