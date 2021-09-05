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!!!!UPDATE!!!! HÜNTËR BÏDËN MILITARY RAIDS HÜNTËR BÏDËN’S CALI HOME !!
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459 views • September 05, 2021
HUNTER BIDEN SON OF SO CALLED PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN CALI POSH MANSION HAS BEED RAIDED BY SPECIAL FORCES. DRUGS WAS FOUND, 6 LAPTOP'S MOBILE PHONES WAS ESCORTED BY MILITARY SERVICES, HE IS NOW BEING HELD AT GUANTANAMO BAY. CHECK THIS OUT WHEN HE GOT ARRESTED HE SAID QUOTE "DO YOU KNOW WHO MY FARTHER IS" LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL.
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