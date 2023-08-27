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This Saint News 8/27/2023
DFlirt
DFlirt
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7 views • August 27, 2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week:

When they say humans are hackable, they’re not playing around. I’ll show you what they mean. Then, we’ll catch up on world affairs with Colonel Douglass MacGregor. BRICS, baby. We’re gonna talk about what it means to us here in the US. And then, Trump just hit icon status in the hood, you gotta see this. After that, it’s on to the headlines, followed by the top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.



5 young men lured by fake job offer brutally murdered by Mexican drug cartel on camera: report

https://nypost.com/2023/08/18/5-young-men-lured-by-fake-job-offer-brutally-murdered-by-mexican-drug-cartel-on-camera-report/


Trump and Son

https://twitter.com/C3PMeme/status/1692997699061108829?s=20


Millions Missing From Top Biden Super PAC in Financial Disclosures

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/millions-missing-from-top-biden-super-pac-5479103?src_src=partner&src_cmp=TheChiefNerd


Gold Rigger

https://twitter.com/C3PMeme/status/1695025998725599695?s=20


Michael Oher

https://twitter.com/BSO/status/1691132757454491648?s=20


Donald Trump - First Day Out (Rap Song)

https://rumble.com/v3boohm-donald-trump-first-day-out-rap-song.html

Keywords
comedyvaccinedemocratdonald trumpmusicbidenrepublicanukrainebricsimplantmugshot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy