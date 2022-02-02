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SHARYL ATTKISSON | HOW PROPAGANDISTS CO-OPTED 'FACT-CHECKER' AND THE PRESS TO CONTROL INFORMATION
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41 views • February 02, 2022
How Propagandists Co-Opted 'Fact-checker' and the Press to Control the Information Landscape.
EpochTV (The Epoch Times) - January 20, 2022
“Virtually every piece of information that can be co-opted has been, whether it’s Wikipedia online, fact-checkers, the news,” says five-time Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson. “This is all part of a very well-funded, well-organized landscape that dictates and slants the information they want us to have.”
Attkisson is the host of Full Measure and author of “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism.”
Subscribe: https://www.theepochtimes.com/....sharyl-attkisson-how
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Sharyl Attkisson | How Propagandists Co-Opted 'Fact-checker' and the Press to Control the Information Landscape.
Sharyl Attkisson, How Propagandists Co-Opted 'Fact-checker' and the Press to Control the Information Landscape, EpochTV, The Epoch Times, January 20 2022
EpochTV (The Epoch Times) - January 20, 2022
“Virtually every piece of information that can be co-opted has been, whether it’s Wikipedia online, fact-checkers, the news,” says five-time Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson. “This is all part of a very well-funded, well-organized landscape that dictates and slants the information they want us to have.”
Attkisson is the host of Full Measure and author of “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism.”
Subscribe: https://www.theepochtimes.com/....sharyl-attkisson-how
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Sharyl Attkisson | How Propagandists Co-Opted 'Fact-checker' and the Press to Control the Information Landscape.
Sharyl Attkisson, How Propagandists Co-Opted 'Fact-checker' and the Press to Control the Information Landscape, EpochTV, The Epoch Times, January 20 2022
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