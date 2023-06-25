Create New Account
Rob Schneider: 'Question Everything, Even if It Makes You an Enemy'
“You have to live in a society where you question everything… you question the military-industrial complex… the pharmaceutical industry… When you start to step outside that and question that, then you become an enemy…”


https://rumble.com/v2w7xbu-rob-schneider-question-everything-even-if-it-makes-you-an-enemy.html





