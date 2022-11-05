Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why a DIESEL SHORTAGE would lead to DISASTER
142 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 18 days ago |
Donate

Nov 3, 2022 President Biden and the Democrats are doing everything they can to insist that you shouldn't worry about "petty" things like gas and food prices. But Glenn has another idea: It's not petty to look at the price of fuel right now, at your bank account, and at the looming diesel fuel shortage. Glenn breaks down how a diesel shortage would be devastating for America and why the Biden administration would be at fault. If that's not what you voted for, he warns, make the madness stop at the ballot box on Election Day ... ► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL ►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn Connect with Glenn on Social Media: http://twitter.com/glennbeck http://instagram.com/glennbeck http://facebook.com/glennbeck

Keywords
current eventspoliticsamericaglenn beckdieselgasbank accountshortagedevastatingfood prices

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket