Why a DIESEL SHORTAGE would lead to DISASTER

Nov 3, 2022 President Biden and the Democrats are doing everything they can to insist that you shouldn't worry about "petty" things like gas and food prices. But Glenn has another idea: It's not petty to look at the price of fuel right now, at your bank account, and at the looming diesel fuel shortage. Glenn breaks down how a diesel shortage would be devastating for America and why the Biden administration would be at fault. If that's not what you voted for, he warns, make the madness stop at the ballot box on Election Day ...


