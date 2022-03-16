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THE JEWISH MASSACRE OF THE PALESTINIANS. No, not Putin's army attacking Ukrainian children, but the Jewish army of the terrorist state of Israel attacking Palestinian children.
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81 views • March 16, 2022
THE JEWISH MASSACRE OF THE PALESTINIANS.
No, not Putin's army attacking Ukrainian children, but the Jewish army of the terrorist state of Israel attacking Palestinian children. Criminal state, usurper of the state of Palestine.
The genocide of Palestinians has been taking place daily for decades, but you don't see this violence on the TV news.
Ask yourself why now in Ukraine TV channels are attacking Putin for hours every day, creating narratives, inventing lies and showing pictures of fake attacks in defense of Ukraine?
99% of the images shown in the media about the war in Ukraine are fake. They use made-up actors, fake scenarios, computer graphics and hate speech against Putin and Russians.
cover up the crimes of the Zionist-Jewish mafia and the founders of the terrorist state of Israel 🇮🇱
🔥🔥🔥ISRAEL🔥🔥🔥
WORLD CAPITAL OF ORGAN TRAFFICKING.
No, not Putin's army attacking Ukrainian children, but the Jewish army of the terrorist state of Israel attacking Palestinian children. Criminal state, usurper of the state of Palestine.
The genocide of Palestinians has been taking place daily for decades, but you don't see this violence on the TV news.
Ask yourself why now in Ukraine TV channels are attacking Putin for hours every day, creating narratives, inventing lies and showing pictures of fake attacks in defense of Ukraine?
99% of the images shown in the media about the war in Ukraine are fake. They use made-up actors, fake scenarios, computer graphics and hate speech against Putin and Russians.
cover up the crimes of the Zionist-Jewish mafia and the founders of the terrorist state of Israel 🇮🇱
🔥🔥🔥ISRAEL🔥🔥🔥
WORLD CAPITAL OF ORGAN TRAFFICKING.
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