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Nurses are scared to speak out, but many are questioning covid in person
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4092 views • April 29, 2021
Nurse is walking around London for 5 hours a day for 50 days carrying a sandwich board on behalf of nurses that are too scared to speak out.
She's asking people to come walk with her for a day during those 50 days and help give her moral support to continue
Follow her on social media, LIKE her videos, SHARE them and show her you care about what she's doing.
http://lockdownalternative.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LockdownAlternative
https://twitter.com/NurseQLockdown
https://www.instagram.com/that_nurse_who_asks_questions/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw1QkFE4swWZkMa_hqNlJkg/videos
She's asking people to come walk with her for a day during those 50 days and help give her moral support to continue
Follow her on social media, LIKE her videos, SHARE them and show her you care about what she's doing.
http://lockdownalternative.com/
https://www.facebook.com/LockdownAlternative
https://twitter.com/NurseQLockdown
https://www.instagram.com/that_nurse_who_asks_questions/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw1QkFE4swWZkMa_hqNlJkg/videos
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