EVIL: Rapper commits Illuminati blood sacrifice ritual for fame & fortune!

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Credits to Call for an uprising
This is how evil ts this world is. A 21 year old Black rapper killed and dismembered a 14-year old girl to shut her up. The Black rapper has pleaded not guilty for his murder. He will most likely get away with it.