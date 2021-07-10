© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. TENPENNY INTERVIEWING JOY FRITZ FOUNDER AND CEO OF FACTUAL REPORTING ADVOCACY NETWORK
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • July 10, 2021
Credit to Dr. Tenpenny
Joy Fritz is the Founder and CEO of Factual Reporting Advocacy Network, a newly formed nonprofit dedicated to addressing the inaccuracies in cause-of-death reporting.
She was a death certificate clerk trained, in the California Electronic Death Registration System (CA-EDRS) in 2013 while working in Los Angeles County for a high-volume mortuary. Single-handedly, she would process nearly 1,200 death certificates a year as the mortuary's only death certificate clerk.
After nearly 7 years in the funeral home industry ushering thousands of death certificates from digital creation to final registration, she became appalled to learn that the death certificate data she registered was codified for use as national mortality statistics.
Like most everyone involved in the cause-of-death recording bureaucracy, Joy never thought twice about the impact her job had in governing the direction of science, medicine and public policy.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjjla3-this-week-with-dr.-tenpenny-july-5th-special-guest-joy-fritz.html
Joy Fritz is the Founder and CEO of Factual Reporting Advocacy Network, a newly formed nonprofit dedicated to addressing the inaccuracies in cause-of-death reporting.
She was a death certificate clerk trained, in the California Electronic Death Registration System (CA-EDRS) in 2013 while working in Los Angeles County for a high-volume mortuary. Single-handedly, she would process nearly 1,200 death certificates a year as the mortuary's only death certificate clerk.
After nearly 7 years in the funeral home industry ushering thousands of death certificates from digital creation to final registration, she became appalled to learn that the death certificate data she registered was codified for use as national mortality statistics.
Like most everyone involved in the cause-of-death recording bureaucracy, Joy never thought twice about the impact her job had in governing the direction of science, medicine and public policy.
Source: https://rumble.com/vjjla3-this-week-with-dr.-tenpenny-july-5th-special-guest-joy-fritz.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.